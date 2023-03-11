Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Central Banks Front and Center This Week

Summary
United States: Labor Market Continues to Exude Resilience
- Coming into the week, financial markets were looking for validation that January’s unexpected strength was not a fluke and that the downward slide in economic momentum experienced late last year had stabilized. On balance, this week’s indicators supported that notion.
- Next week: CPI (Tue), Retail Sales (Wed), Industrial Production (Fri)
International: Central Banks Front and Center This Week
- Obviously, Fed Chair Powell’s two-day testimony caught market participants’ attention the most; however, the Bank of Canada (BoC) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) also met this week as well. While neither institution caught markets off guard with any surprise decisions or communications, a Fed shifting slightly more hawkish combined with stress in the U.S. banking system could complicate future monetary policy decisions going forward.
- Next week: India CPI (Mon), Argentina CPI (Tue), European Central Bank (Thu)
Credit Market Insights: 2023 Started Off with Some Signs of Life, Beige Book Reports
- Overall economic activity modestly expanded in six districts, while little or no growth was reported in the other six districts. The labor market remains tight, while inflation is still a concern. Regional variation in prices as well as labor supply and demand contribute to a mixed but generally positive picture.
Topic of the Week: Party of One
- There has been a gradual shift in household structure taking place in the United States. Now, more than half of women are single. The change is rippling across the economy and leaving a mark on the labor market, wealth and spending.