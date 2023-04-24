BTC/USD Analysis: Is Bitcoin a Reserve Currency?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the IMF, at the end of 2022, the share of USD in the reserves of national banks of different countries was 58%; to compare, in 1999, its share was over 70%. At the same time, more and more countries are calling for abandoning the dollar in trade.

Bloomberg writes that USD value is under pressure because of:

→ tough Fed policy;

→ banking crisis in the US;

→ strengthening of the yen and yuan.

At the same time, Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the BitMEX exchange, has opined that bitcoin can become a reserve currency — in his opinion, the exchange rate of the main cryptocurrency against the US dollar can reach 1 million.

The bold predictions of crypto enthusiasts are becoming more fantastic as the BTCUSD chart forms a bearish pattern — a false bullish breakout of a long-term downward channel. Orange marks indicate price action, which confirms the validity of the channel: if the price continues to move within it, the scenario of a decline to the USD 20k level will become more realistic.