USD/JPY – Yen Eyes Tokyo CPI, US GDP

Tokyo Core CPI expected to remain unchanged at 3.2%

US to release unemployment claims and GDP

BoJ’s 2-day meeting begins today

USD/JPY is trading quietly at 133.84, up 0.13% on the day. The yen’s lack of movement could change today with a host of key releases. Japan will release Tokyo Core CPI, while the US publishes Preliminary GDP for the first quarter and unemployment claims. Japan releases Tokyo Core CPI for April early on Friday, which is expected to remain steady at 3.2%.

Will BoJ meeting bring more of the same?

Japan’s inflation is running around 3%, a dream for most central banks but a headache for the Bank of Japan. There has been pressure on the BoJ to tighten policy as inflation remains above the target of 2%. Japan has experienced decades of deflation and the massive stimulus programme was meant to stimulate the economy. Inflation has moved higher, but former BoJ Governor Kuroda insisted that the central bank would not consider tightening until it was convinced that inflation was sustainable, which required stronger wage growth.

New BoJ Governor Ueda has toed the party line so far, but left open the possibility of tightening if wage growth and inflation climb faster than expected. All signs point to the BoJ maintaining its policy settings when it wraps up its 2-day meeting on Friday, but the central bank has surprised the markets in a big way before, and the markets will be following the meeting closely.

In the US, unemployment claims have moved higher for four straight weeks and come in above the estimate each time. The upward trend is expected to continue, with claims expected to rise to 248,000, up from 245,000. The labor market remains strong, but the upswing could signal cracks in what has been a robust US labour market. Preliminary GDP for the fourth quarter is expected to drop to 2.0% y/y, down from 2.6% in Q4.

