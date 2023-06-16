EUR/USD Analysis: +1.4% in 2 Days

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The current high growth rate, which was last seen in November 2022, was the result of decisions by central banks:

→ on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rate at 5.25%;

→ and on Thursday, the ECB raised the rate from 3.75% to 4%. Eurozone inflation will remain “too high for too long,” Lagarde said. The possibility of a rate hike in July is “very likely”.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If the Fed started to apply the tightening policy earlier and came to a pause in a series of rate hikes faster, in turn the ECB is taking similar actions, but with some lag in time.

On Friday morning, the EUR/USD rate reached 1.096. The EUR/USD chart shows that:

→ price dynamics continues to develop an upward channel (shown in blue);

→ the EUR/USD rate is approaching the psychological mark of 1.1. If in February the bulls suffered a quick setback (A), and in April-May they managed to linger (B) around this mark, then the continuation of the current momentum can lead to a successful bullish breakout and fixing the rate above 1.1.