Strong Data and Soft Inflation Boost Appetite

US stocks shrugged off the early week pessimism on the back as of a set of strong economic data released yesterday.

The durable goods orders rose – along with strong jobs data, this is a sign that the US businesses are not in cash-saving mode, Richmond manufacturing index fell less than expected, house prices recovered and house sales beat expectations – in line with the rest of the strong data from US housing market over the past few weeks. US consumer confidence jumped more than expected in June, to the highest level since the beginning of last year.

We would’ve normally expected sentiment to be dampened by strong data because of more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, but the S&P500 jumped more than 1%, Nasdaq rallied almost 2%, while the Russell 2000 advanced around 1.5%.

Easing inflation is maybe why stock investors are happy with strong data

The Australian inflation fell to a 13-month low, and the Canadian inflation fell more than expected, in a sign that the central bank efforts to pull prices lower is paying off. The AUDUSD was sharply sold below its 50-DMA which stands near the 0.6680 level, while the USDCAD rebounded off a fresh low since September on the back of soft inflation and a 2% fall in crude oil prices.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, some encouraging news came in regarding inflation, as well. The British shop prices dipped to 8.4% this month, down from 9% recorded in May. That was the sharpest decline in prices since the end of 2021 – when prices took a lift, and it was not thanks to the Bank if England (BoE) hikes, but it was because Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons were asked to ‘behave’ in their pricing to prevent them from passing the higher costs, and higher wages on to their clients more than necessary. So, it is possible that Jeremy Hunt rolling up his sleeves would be more effective to bring inflation down than any BoE hike at this stage.

The good news for the Brits is that, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have all the motivation in the world to bring inflation down if they don’t want to be minced at next year’s election. The bad news is that, if they don’t achieve fast results, they will still be minced because the BoE will continue hiking rates and that will leave millions of households facing an enormous rise in their housing costs.

And the Bank for International Settlements, known as the central bank of the central banks, warned that the final stretch of the monetary tightening will likely be the toughest, with some ‘surprises’ on the way. Another banking crisis, real estate chaos, a financial crisis? We will see. Today, the Fed will reveal the result of its stress test for the banks. If they see no issue, they will keep pushing, until something breaks.