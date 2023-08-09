Wed, Aug 09, 2023 @ 13:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWhat China's Weak Inflation Tells Us

What China’s Weak Inflation Tells Us

FxPro
By FxPro

China’s CPI was 0.3% lower year-on-year in July, which the media has rushed to call deflation, while by definition, it is a sustained price fall. It is more accurate to discuss disinflationary pressures caused by one-off factors, including last year’s high base. For example, a 26% fall in pork prices has contributed to the current decline.

Producer prices fell by 4.4% YoY last month, down from 5.4%. A reversal of the upward trend is likely. Of course, much of the downward pressure on prices in recent months has been due to weak demand for goods inside and outside China.

This is to the benefit of global central banks, as the fall in producer prices seen since October in the so-called “world’s factory” is helping to reduce global inflationary pressures. This effect is leveraged by the 7.5% fall in the yuan against the dollar since the start of the year. In such an environment, central banks may continue to receive “good surprises” from inflation reports and stop their hikes sooner than previously thought.

However, questions may arise about whether this is the start of a competitive devaluation as China competes for markets amid the acceleration of other major regional economies, such as India. At the same time, the fall in prices in China does not signal an imminent policy reversal by the Fed, ECB, or Bank of England, which are fighting rising costs for services, not goods, and slowing their economies is not an option.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.