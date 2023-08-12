Sat, Aug 12, 2023 @ 04:27 GMT
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Continues to Ease

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Continues to Ease

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Inflation Continues to Ease

  • Price pressures in the U.S. economy continue to subside. During July, both the headline and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2%. On a year-over-year basis, the core CPI was up 4.7% in July. Recent signs have been more encouraging, with core CPI running at a 3.1% three-month annualized pace. Furthermore, July’s Producer Price Index (PPI) and NFIB Small Business Optimism Index also suggest that underlying inflation is dissipating.
  • Next week: Retail Sales (Tue.), Housing Starts (Wed.), Industrial Production (Wed.)

International: U.K. Economy Shows Surprising Resilience

  • The U.K. economy showed some surprising resilience in Q2, as Q2 GDP rose 0.2% quarter-over-quarter. The details showed relatively solid domestic demand, as consumer spending rose 0.7% and business investment rose 3.4%. That said, given the prior increase in inflation and interest rates over the past several quarters, we still anticipate the U.K. falling into a mild recession later this year.
  • Next week: Japan GDP (Tue.), China Retail Sales & Industrial Output (Tue.), Canada CPI (Tue.)

Interest Rate Watch: Quantitative Tightening Keeps Rolling Along

  • In May 2022, the FOMC announced plans to begin reducing the size of its balance sheet. At the time, the Fed’s balance sheet had ballooned from roughly $4.2 trillion before the pandemic to nearly $9 trillion. Since then, the Fed’s total security holdings have fallen by $900 billion amid quantitative tightening (QT), the phrase often used to describe the Fed’s security runoff program.

Credit Market Insights: Household Debt Hits an All-Time High

  • The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its second quarter Household Debt and Credit Report this week, which indicated total debt balances increased by $16 billion in Q2. The uptick led household debt to notch an all-time high of just over $17 trillion.

Topic of the Week: Workforce Evolution in the World’s Factory

  • Known as the “world’s factory,” China has been a manufacturing powerhouse since the late 1990s. However, the ultra-cheap labor costs that facilitated China’s role as a manufacturing hub are fading as rising labor costs and demographic challenges are putting pressure on China’s manufacturers.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

