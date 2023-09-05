Will BoC Come to Loonie’s Rescue?

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Bank of Canada (BoC) might move to the sidelines on Wednesday at 14:00 GMT after two rate increases during the summer. Investors are not seeing any additional hikes in the year ahead, but they have not excluded the case entirely. Hence, any clues the central bank could return to the tightening path in the foreseeable future could provide some footing to the loonie. Yet, with the economy fizzling out, the central bank may refrain from boosting rate expectations, likely providing poor support to the Canadian currency.

Will the BoC pause rate hikes?

The Canadian dollar has been a victim of the greenback, depreciating by more than 4.0% since July’s BoC policy meeting helped it bounce to a nine-month high. The loonie has completely reversed its May-July upleg, and despite the recent resurgence in crude oil prices, it could barely find its feet, with traders currently wondering whether September’s policy meeting on Wednesday could stop the melting.

The short answer is no. Investors are certain that the central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at 5.0% and perhaps it may not have a good reason to justify additional rate increases this time.

During its previous gathering, the central bank saw inflation returning sustainably to its 2.0% midpoint target by the middle of 2025. Therefore, since policymakers are not scheduled to update their economic projections before October, it would be unwise to suddenly shut the door to additional tightening. Unlike its US peer, the BoC has a flexible inflation target set within a control band of 1-3%, and the CPI measures are currently slightly above that range. This could lead to less commitment to future rate increases, especially since the Q2 GDP data arrived surprisingly lower than expected.