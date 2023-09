U.S. Inflation Expected to Rise in August on Soaring Gasoline Prices

The U.S. Federal Reserve will be on the lookout for signs that broader inflation trends continued to slow down in August—even as energy prices spiked. We expect headline CPI to tick up to 3.6% year-over-year in August, up from 3.2% in July. This increase is almost entirely explained by higher global energy prices. Gasoline prices rose more than 10% month-over-month (on a seasonally adjusted basis) between July in August. And energy prices as a whole likely reported their steepest month-over-month growth since mid-2022.

Aside from energy, U.S. price pressures have eased substantially in recent months. Food price growth has moderated sharply and we look for ‘core’ (ex-food & energy) price growth to slow to 4.3% year-over-year in August from 4.7% the month before. That will drop the measure further below a 6.6% peak in September last year. Month-over-month increases in the Fed’s preferred “supercore” measure (CPI services excluding rent) have been running below a 2% annualized rate for the last four months. But inflation pressures won’t stay that low if surging economic growth data and firm labour markets don’t show further signs of softness. But the economic backdrop abroad is slowing, job openings and quit rates continue to decline, and ‘excess’ savings that cushioned households from the blow of higher prices and interest rates are now largely depleted. We continue to look for U.S. economic growth to soften in the coming months—preventing a re-acceleration of broader inflation pressures.