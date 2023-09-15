Fri, Sep 15, 2023 @ 16:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisData Supports BoJ Tweak, Not Bold Moves

Data Supports BoJ Tweak, Not Bold Moves

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

The inflation target has been met for 16 consecutive months but the reflation narrative has lost some steam recently.

We think the data supports another tweak of the yield curve control (YCC) this year, most likely in October, as one last step ahead of completely dismantling YCC.

We expect enough reflation traction for the BoJ to hike its policy rate to zero in Q2 2024. However, we think there is a long way to a situation where the BoJ can tighten much further than that.

We forecast USD/JPY towards 130 on 6/12M horizon, primarily as we deem long US yields are at (or around) peak and that the global environment favours the JPY.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.