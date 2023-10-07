Sat, Oct 07, 2023 @ 05:14 GMT
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Volatility Hits Global Financial Markets

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: The Vibe Is Alive

  • The U.S. economy continues to demonstrate exceptional strength. Nonfarm payrolls blew past expectations, rising 336K in September. The outturn was made all the more impressive by a net 119K upward revision to the past two months of data.
  • Next week: NFIB Small Business Optimism (Tue.), CPI (Thu.), Consumer Sentiment (Fri.)

International: Volatility Hits Global Financial Markets

  • Global financial markets remained under pressure for most of this week. The selloff in risk assets primarily stems from a still resilient U.S. economy and hawkish leaning Federal Reserve.
  • Next week: Brazil Inflation (Wed.), Russia Inflation (Wed.), Argentina Inflation (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: Long-Term Yields Skyrocket

  • Expectations of heavy Treasury issuance in coming months appear to have contributed to the marked rise in yields on U.S. Treasury securities recently. Private sector borrowers will also feel the sting of higher borrowing costs.

Topic of the Week: Speaker Race Commences as Shutdown Date Looms

  • Last week, Congress and the president reached a last second agreement to avert a government shutdown that would have begun on October 1. The political landscape in Washington D.C. took another turn this week when former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from his position by House Democrats and a small group of House Republicans.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

