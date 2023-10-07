Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Volatility Hits Global Financial Markets

Summary
United States: The Vibe Is Alive
- The U.S. economy continues to demonstrate exceptional strength. Nonfarm payrolls blew past expectations, rising 336K in September. The outturn was made all the more impressive by a net 119K upward revision to the past two months of data.
- Next week: NFIB Small Business Optimism (Tue.), CPI (Thu.), Consumer Sentiment (Fri.)
International: Volatility Hits Global Financial Markets
- Global financial markets remained under pressure for most of this week. The selloff in risk assets primarily stems from a still resilient U.S. economy and hawkish leaning Federal Reserve.
- Next week: Brazil Inflation (Wed.), Russia Inflation (Wed.), Argentina Inflation (Thu.)
Interest Rate Watch: Long-Term Yields Skyrocket
- Expectations of heavy Treasury issuance in coming months appear to have contributed to the marked rise in yields on U.S. Treasury securities recently. Private sector borrowers will also feel the sting of higher borrowing costs.
Topic of the Week: Speaker Race Commences as Shutdown Date Looms
- Last week, Congress and the president reached a last second agreement to avert a government shutdown that would have begun on October 1. The political landscape in Washington D.C. took another turn this week when former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, was ousted from his position by House Democrats and a small group of House Republicans.