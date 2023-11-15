Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisAUD/USD Soars on US Inflation, Aussie Employment Next

AUD/USD Soars on US Inflation, Aussie Employment Next

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Australian wage growth hits record high
  • US inflation slips to 3.2%
  • Australian job growth expected to rise

The Australian dollar is unchanged on Wednesday, after massive gains a day earlier. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6505.

Australian wages soar

Australian wage growth climbed 1.3% q/q in the third quarter, matching the consensus estimate and above an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in Q2. This was the highest gain since records started in 1997, but the spike was largely due to an increase in minimum wage and a pay rise for elderly care workers.

The unusual confluence of factors behind the strong wage growth print meant that it had little effect on market pricing of a rate hike. The markets have priced in a pause above 90% at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next meeting on December 5th. The RBA raised rates earlier this month after four straight pauses but the hike was considered dovish by the markets and the Australian dollar took a tumble following the decision.

Australia releases employment data on Thursday, with the labour market continuing to show resilience. The economy is expected to have added 20,000 jobs in October, compared to 6,700 in September. The RBA will be keeping a close eye on consumer inflation expectations, which is expected to fall in October from 4.8% to 4.1%.

US inflation softer than expected

The US inflation report was only a bit lower than expected, but the US dollar was pummelled on Tuesday with sharp losses against the major currencies. The Australian dollar soared, gaining 2% against the greenback. Monthly, headline inflation was unchanged in October for the first time in 15 months, with lower gasoline prices helping to push inflation lower. On an annual basis, headline inflation fell from 3.7% to 3.2%, below the market consensus of 3.3%. Core inflation inched lower to 4.0%, down from the September reading of 4.1% which was also the market consensus.

AUD/USD Technical

  • AUD/USD is putting pressure on resistance at 0.6526. Above, there is resistance at 0.6592
  • 0.6476 and 0.6408 are providing support

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.