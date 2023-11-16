BoE Policymaker Pushes Back Against Market Interest Rate Expectations, Jobless Claims Promising

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We’re seeing a more muted session in financial markets on Thursday following a couple of days in which investors have been very encouraged by the economic data.

Inflation figures from the US and UK have been very promising, so much so that markets see almost no chance of another rate hike in this cycle from either the Fed or BoE and a high likelihood of a rate cut by the end of the second quarter of next year.

That’s despite one BoE policymaker, Megan Greene, pushing back against that, although it is worth noting she does sit at the hawkish end of the committee having recently been in the minority voting for a rate hike. While her concerns over wages and where interest rates will land in the future are perfectly reasonable, it seems markets are more aligned with the dovish end of the MPC.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

I expect many policymakers will continue to push back against markets for now until they can be absolutely certain that inflation has been controlled and is on a path back to 2%. A late pivot has likely always been the strategy and I expect it remains the case. Higher for longer remains the mantra but I suspect it won’t be too much longer now.

Encouraging claims data but we’ve had numerous false dawns before

Jobless claims were a welcome addition to recent data that pointed to a slight cooling in the labour market and, perhaps, the US economy. Of course, we’re talking about a very small step in the right direction, from the perspective of the Fed, and it will need to be backed by a lot more over the coming months, but it’s a start. Claims have been trending higher in recent weeks but we’ve seen numerous false dawns this year and this could simply be the latest.

Will Oil prices encourage Russia and Saudi Arabia to extend cuts?

Oil prices have been trending lower again in recent days after rebounding on Tuesday, around the October lows in the case of WTI. There are clearly concerns around demand going into next year, particularly around China, which OPEC this week sought to relieve, to no avail.

The recent trend may make it difficult for Saudi Arabia and Russia to allow their unilateral cuts to expire at the end of the year, which is something markets may be gradually pricing in. The lack of a commitment to extend so far may reflect a desire to not but as we’ve seen so often in the past, the producers will do whatever it takes to support the price. The question may be whether they can get others on board.

Gold eyeing $2,000 after more promising US data

Gold prices are pushing higher once more after running into some resistance around $1,980 on Wednesday. While it hasn’t yet moved above yesterday’s highs, momentum still looks healthy and gold bulls may have sights set on $2,000 once more. Recent data has been very favorable for gold, it will be interesting to see whether that will be enough to propel it above this big psychological zone.