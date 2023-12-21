Canadian Dollar Edges Higher Ahead of Retail Sales

Thu, Dec 21, 2023 @ 11:59 GMT
  • Canada to release retail sales today, GDP on Friday
  • US GDP expected to confirm estimate 5.2% gain

The Canadian dollar is slightly higher on Thursday. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3324, down 0.19%.

Canadian retail sales, GDP expected to improve

It’s a busy end of the week for Canadian releases, with retail sales today and the GDP on Friday. Both indicators are expected to accelerate, which could give a boost to the Canadian dollar. The US releases third-estimate GDP for the third quarter, which is expected to confirm the previous estimate of 5.2%.

Canada’s retail sales are showing some strength, raising hopes that the Christmas season will be marked by strong consumer spending. In September, retail sales grew by 0.6%, which was the fastest growth rate in five months. The consensus estimate for October stands at 0.8% m/m.

The economy has not looked all that strong, although fears of a shallow recession failed to materialize as the economy posted weak growth in the third quarter. September GDP came in at just 0.1% m/m and October is expected to tick up to 0.2%.

The manufacturing sector is in a slump, as domestic activity has been weak and global demand for Canadian products has decreased. Manufacturing Sales slipped 2.8% m/m in October and the November data will be released on Friday.

Inflation has fallen to around 3% but is proving to be stubborn as the Bank of Canada tries to bring it back down to the 2% target. The BoC has signalled that it expects inflation to remain sticky and has projected an inflation rate of 3.5% through the middle of 2024. The central bank has paused rates three straight times and with a sputtering economy, there isn’t much reason to hike rates, which makes the BoC’s rate hike warnings appear rather hollow.

USD/CAD Technical

  • USD/CAD is testing support at 1.3350. Below, there is support at 1.3281
  • There is resistance at 1.3450 and 1.3550

MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

