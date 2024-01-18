ECB Preview: Stocktaking

Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 18:59 GMT
Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

Next week’s ECB meeting is set to see few, if any, new policy signals, given the limited
new information that has been released since the December meeting. We expect
President Lagarde to confirm that the next policy rate change is most likely a cut, which
may happen in summer. It remains to be seen whether the June meeting will be singled
out as the key meeting to watch, similar to Lane’s comments this weekend. We expect
Lagarde to repeat the three key criteria for setting the policy rates, which should point
to the new staff projections in March as key.

Markets are pricing the first ECB policy rate cut for April, and a total of 135bp through
to the end of 2024. The policy rates are priced to trough at 2% in two years’ time.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

