Pound Extends Losses After UK Inflation Unchanged

The British pound continues to lose ground on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2546, down 0.35%.

UK inflation holds steady at 4.0%

The January inflation report showed that inflation didn’t budge but was lower than expected. UK CPI in January didn’t move the needle and held at 4.0% y/y, unchanged from December. This was below the market estimate of 4.2%. Monthly, CPI declined 0.6%, compared to a 0.4% in December. This was below the market estimate of -0.3%.]

Core CPI remained unchanged at 5.1% y/y for a third straight month and was below the market estimate of 5.2%. Monthly, core CPI declined by 0.9%, following a 0.6% gain and December. This was lower than the market estimate of -0.8%.

Inflation remains double the 2% target, although the Bank of England has made great progress since the dark days when inflation hit 11%. BoE policy makers will be pleased that inflation was lower than expected and the sharp drop in the monthly core CPI is a bright spot.

The Bank of England meets next on March 21th and is widely expected to hold the benchmark rate at 5.25%. The BoE has kept rates unchanged since August and there is pressure on the central bank to provide some relief to households and businesses and lower rates. A rate cut would help stimulate the lethargic UK economy but inflation is well above the 2% target and remains sticky, as evidenced by today’s inflation report. The markets have priced in a rate cut in June around 50-50, with a 74% probability of a rate cut in August, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

A busy week in the UK continues on Thursday, with the release of fourth-quarter GBP. The economy contracted by 0.1% in Q3 and is expected to remain unchanged in the fourth quarter. This would indicate two consecutive quarters of contraction which signals a technical recession. If the estimate is wide of the actual release, it could result in volatility for the British pound on Thursday.

GBP/USD Technical

  • GBP/USD is testing support at 1.2541. Below, there is support at 1.2505
  • There is resistance at 1.2617 and 1.2661x

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

