USD/JPY – Yen on a Tear, US GDP Blows Past Forecast

The Japanese yen continues to gain ground against the US dollar. USD/JPY is trading at 153.68 early in the North American session, down 0.14% on the day. Earlier today, USD/JPY fell as low as 151.93 (1.3%), its lowest level since May 3, before paring most of these losses. The yen has soared, rising 2.4% this week and a staggering 4.5% in the month of July.

Buzz around BoJ meeting

There’s plenty of buzz but also uncertainty in the air as the yen has gone on a torrid run against the hapless US dollar. The yen jumped 1.1% on Wednesday after a senior Japanese official urged the Bank of Japan to normalize policy. As well, the sharp drop in global tech stocks sent investors fleeing to traditional safe havens, including the Japanese yen.

The Bank of Japan meets on July 30-31 and it’s a close call as to whether it will stay on the sidelines or raise interest rates. The central bank is also expected to announce details of a plan to cut bond purchases in order to reduce its massive monetary stimulus.

The BoJ has hinted that a rate hike is coming, but the question of timing is up in the air. Core inflation rose to 2.6% in June and wages have climbed sharply, setting up the case for the central bank to raise rates. On the other side of the coin, consumer spending has been weak and inflation is relatively moderate.

US GDP climbs to 2.8%

The US economy climbed 2.8% y/y in the second quarter, double the 1.4% rate in the first quarter and blowing past the forecast of 2.0%. An increase in consumer spending helped drive the strong gain. On the inflation front, the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure for the Federal Reserve, eased to 2.6%, down from 3.4% in Q1.

USD/JPY Technical