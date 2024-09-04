AUD/USD Steady Despite Weak GDP

The Australian dollar is drifting on Wednesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.6704 in the European session, down 0.10% today at the time of writing. The Australian dollar took a bath a day earlier, sliding 1.1%, one of the sharpest daily declines this year.

Australia’s GDP dips to 0.2%

Australia’s economy gained a paltry 0.2% q/q in the second quarter, shy of the market estimate of 0.3% and unchanged for a third consecutive quarter. This was the softest pace of growth in five quarters and the small gain was driven by higher government spending as household spending declined. Yearly, GDP climbed 1%, in line with the market estimate and down from 1.3% in the first quarter. This was the lowest annual GDP release since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Australia’s economic picture is being described by some local commentators as a “horror show”. This is not a wild exaggeration as GDP is in the doldrums, inflation remains sticky and consumer spending was flat in July. The Reserve Bank has maintained rates at 4.35% since November but inflation hasn’t fallen as quickly as anticipated.

The GDP release is unlikely to be a factor at the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next meeting on Sept. 24. The central bank is primarily concerned with inflation and the labor market. Governor Bullock has essentially ruled out a rate cut in the next six months but the markets have priced in a rate cut before year’s end and more cuts in early 2025.

Bullock will speak at an event in Sydney early on Thursday and the markets will be looking for some insights from the hawkish Governor regarding future rate policy.

AUD/USD Technical