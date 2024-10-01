Euro Extends Losses as Eurozone CPI Slows to 1.8%

The euro continues to lose ground and is trading at 1.1080 in the North American session, down 0.49% on the day. The euro is down for a third consecutive day and has declined 0.9% during that time.

Eurozone CPI lower than expected

Eurozone inflation eased to 1.8% y/y in September, down from 2.2% in August and below the market estimate of 1.9%. This was the lowest rate since April 2021 and below the European Central Bank’s inflation target of 2%. The drop in inflation was largely driven by the sharp decrease in energy prices. Monthly, inflation declined by 0.1%, down from the 0.1% gain in August.

Services inflation, which has been a headache for the ECB, dropped from 4.1% to 4.0%. The core rate, which is a better indicator of long-term inflation trends, fell to 2.7%, down from 2.8% in August and below the market estimate of 2.8%. Inflation declined across the bloc, with Germany, France, Italy and Spain all recording inflation rates below 2%.

The ECB has approached the new rate-cutting cycle with caution, as high services inflation and wage growth are reminders that the battle against inflation isn’t over. The markets expect the ECB to remain on the sidelines at the October meeting and re-evaluate a possible rate cut in December.

The Federal Reserve is expected to be aggressive in its rate-cutting cycle, which started last month with a large cut of 50 basis points. On Monday, Fed Chair Powell poured cold water on expectations for another jumbo rate cut, saying that the economy was in “solid shape” and that the Fed was not in any rush to cut rates quickly. Powell’s remarks have lowered market odds of a 50-bps cut to 40%, compared to 58% one week ago, according to CME’s FedWatch.

EUR/USD Technical

EUR/USD pushed below support at 1.1096 and tested support at 1.1058 earlier. The next support level is 1.1001

1.1153 and 1.1191 are the next resistance lines