US: Inflation Progress Grinds to a Halt in October 

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month (m/m) in October, in line with the consensus forecast. On a twelve-month basis, CPI ticked up to 2.6% (from 2.4% in September).

Energy prices were flat last month, as a pullback in gasoline prices (-0.9% m/m) was offset by an uptick in electricity costs (+1.0% m/m). Food prices rose 0.2% m/m, following a sharp 0.4% m/m gain in September.

Excluding food and energy, core prices rose 0.3% m/m, matching the two prior-months’ gains. The twelve-month change held steady at 3.3%, while the three-month annualized shot higher to 3.6% (from 3.1% in September).

Price growth on core services were up 0.35% m/m, in line with September’s gain. On a year-ago basis, services prices are up 4.8% or roughly two percentage points above its pre-pandemic pace of growth when inflation was running closer to 2%.

Primary shelter costs rose 0.4% m/m, following a gain of 0.3% m/m in September. While well off its 2023 highs of over 8%, primary shelter costs remain elevated at 5.1% y/y.

Price growth of non-housing services inflation (aka “supercore”) remained firm, rising 0.3% m/m – roughly in line with the average gain recorded over the past three months. The continued strength was primarily driven by another strong gain in airline fares (+3.2% m/m), recreational services (+0.7% m/m) and to a lesser extent, medical care services (+0.4% m/m).

Core goods prices were flat in October, after registering a gain the month prior. A pullback in apparel (-1.5% m/m) and education & communication goods (-1.1% m/m) helped to offset a sharp gain in used vehicle prices (+2.7% m/m).