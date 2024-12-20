Riksbank Rounds Off the Cutting Season

In focus today

In the euro area, we get data on consumer confidence for December. Consumer confidence has been on a rising trend the past two years but in November it unexpectedly declined. It will be very import for the growth outlook to see if the decline was just a blip or it continued in December as we expect private consumption to be the main growth driver in 2025.

From the US, November Private Consumption Expenditures (PCE) are due for release today, including the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. The CPI measure released earlier pointed towards relatively steady inflation pressure in November.

In the US, we will also keep an eye on Congress, which will have to find a deal to avoid a government shutdown, after the House of Representatives voted down the latest version of a funding bill last night.

In the Nordics, we will look out for consumer and business sentiment in Sweden and Denmark.

We also get retail sales, wage data and PPI inflation in Sweden.

Economic and market news

What happened overnight

Japanese November CPI inflation excl. fresh food increased to 2.7% from 2.3% in October. Core inflation increased to 1.7% from 1.6. The underlying price pressure has been stronger in H2 and largely aims with the 2% inflation target. The unwillingness from the BoJ to raise rates further stems from a worry that wage growth will fade in the spring leaving price pressures back where they have been for decades, close to zero. This has added further to downward pressures on the yen triggering verbal intervention from the Japanese finance minister and top currency diplomat.

What happened yesterday

The Riksbank cut the policy rate by 25bp to 2.5% as widely expected but the signals for the future were more hawkish as the Riksbank expects only one more cut during H1 2025. In the rate path, the implied probability is rather evenly distributed between the January and March meetings, but with the overall communication saying they will have “a more tentative approach” and “carefully evaluate the need for future interest rate adjustments” it seems more likely than not that the Riksbank is ready to pause in January, in our view. We therefore have adjusted our call and now expect 25bp cuts in March and June, resulting in an end point of 2.00% (previously 1.75%). At the press conference, Thedéen commented that current policy is likely somewhat stimulative and that once the policy rate reaches 2.25% by Q1 next year, the risks are actually balanced putting an equal probability between cuts and hikes from there. We firmly believe there are more downside risks to the Riksbank’s main scenario. See more in Riksbank – December 2024: 25bp cut but a hawkish signal. We now expect two cuts in March and June to 2.0% (previously 1.75%), 19 December.

Also in Sweden, there are plenty of interesting data. We start off with retail sales data for November, and here we will hopefully see more signs of the long-awaited recovery for household consumption. We also get wage data for October and PPI data for November, where the latter will likely see a rise due to higher energy prices (all released at 8.00 CET). At 9.00 CET, we will get a new set of NIER confidence data, and here we also expect to see a continued improvement in sentiment among both households and manufacturing sector. As always, attention will also be on price expectations and hiring plans. NIER will also release new set of economic forecasts at 9.15 CET.

Norges Bank left policy rates unchanged in a decision widely expected by analysts and markets. Importantly the Norwegian central bank firmed its guidance towards a March 2025 rate cut – the first in the cycle – by presenting a rate path suggesting a close to 100% probability of a 25bp rate reduction conditioned on the central bank’s economic projections materialising. Norges Bank notably did not suggest that rates could be cut in January. Further out Norges Bank guided towards three cuts in 2025 although with an elevated risk of a fourth cut. We continue to pencil in the first cut in March alongside three additional rate cuts in 2025 and four cuts in 2026.

The Bank of England also agreed to keep rates unchanged as expected. The decision was taken with three board members voting for a cut, which was a surprise. That said, BoE continues to emphasise a gradual approach to reducing the restrictiveness of monetary policy. We think this supports our base case of the next cut coming in February and a quarterly pace after that.

FI: European curves steepened from the long end mirroring the US yields’ reaction to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday night. However, it was a gradual move through the day, thus it was with some delay that we saw the full effect. With the final central bank meetings of the year behind us, and only a few trading sessions left for the year, we expect a relative tight trading range in coming days, with focus on the supply announcements for next year. Yesterday, the French Tresór said that they plan to sell EUR300bn next year, which is unchanged from the October plan. BoE’s dovish tilt (6-3 split vote for unchanged) relative to market expectations sent UK yields somewhat lower on the day, see our BoE flash comment here Bank of England Review – BoE to lag peers in 2025; we stay positive GBP, 19 December.

FX: As expected, the Riksbank lowered the policy rate by 25bp to 2.50% and indicated only one more cut in H1. A hawkish cut which strengthened the SEK and supported our call for tactical downside in EUR/SEK. EUR/SEK dropped some ten figures towards the lower end of 11.40’s before erasing some of the losses in the Asian session. Meanwhile, NOK/SEK was down 1.5 figures to below 0.9650. Norges Bank did not rock the boat, but the NOK traded on the defensive as focus shifts to the looming easing cycle that will probably start in March. The selloff in EUR/USD paused in the European session but as US trading opened the cross dived below 1.04 again and is now back close to 1.0350. The relentless selling of the JPY has continued, and USD/JPY was on the verge to break above 158. This morning Japan FM Kato expressed concerns and talked about appropriate action if there are excessive moves. Sterling was lower after Bank of England’s dovish voting split to keep rates unchanged.