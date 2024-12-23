Canadian GDP Up in October, But Momentum Faded in November

The Bottom Line:

Today’s GDP report shows Canadian economic growth accelerated in October from September; however, the early estimate points to a contraction (-0.1%) in November, consistent with preliminary reports showing softer wholesale sales, declining manufacturing volumes, and flat retail sales.

The Bank of Canada’s December messaging pointed to a more gradual approach on rate cuts going forward than the 50 bp reductions in each of October and December, but we continue to expect that interest rate cuts down to a net stimulative 2% overnight rate (below the BoC’s estimated neutral range of 2.25% to 3.25%) will be warranted to allow economic growth to strengthen and prevent inflation from falling significantly below the central bank’s 2% target.

The Details:

Canadian GDP expanded 0.3% in October following a revised 0.2% increase in September (upgraded from an initial reading of 0.08% to 0.24%). October’s growth exceeded Statistics Canada’s preliminary estimate of 0.1%.

The advance estimate pointed to a 0.1% contraction in November. These preliminary figures are typically subject to significant revision, but the pullback in November is consistent with softer looking wholesale and manufacturing sale advance estimates for the month, and a pullback in consumer spending in our own tracking of card transactions.

At current trajectory, Q4 GDP growth appears to be tracking closer to, but still slightly below, the Bank of Canada’s 2% forecast.

The goods-producing sector registered its strongest performance since January 2023, expanding 0.9% in October. This growth was primarily driven by the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector, which surged 2.4%.

Other goods sectors also showed improvement. Mining support activities rose 1.3% in October, partially reversing declines from the previous two months. Manufacturing output increased 0.3%, breaking a four-month streak of weak readings. StatsCan reported that non-durable manufacturing posted particularly strong growth (+1.2%), boosted by petroleum refineries resuming operations following scheduled maintenance.

Growth in the services sector moderated to 0.1% from September’s 0.4% pace. While retail trade output remained flat, wholesale trade advanced 0.5%. The real estate sector maintained its strong momentum (+6.3%), supported by robust home resale activity during the month.