Return of Crypto Reserve Idea Halts Market Slide

Market Picture

The crypto market rallied on Sunday following Trump’s renewed focus on establishing a US crypto reserve and his announcement of the first-ever crypto summit, set for March 7. The market cap soared past $3 trillion, briefly peaking at $3.15T, a sharp rebound from Friday’s low of $2.63T. This nearly 20% increase was largely fueled by low liquidity, making it crucial to watch whether these gains hold through Monday’s close.

Trump specifically mentioned XRP, SOL, and ADA, followed an hour later by BTC and ETH—cryptos that have since shown significant gains from their late-week lows.

Meanwhile, the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index climbed to 33, up from a multi-month low of 10 last Thursday, when the market hit its recent bottom.

On the technical side, Bitcoin rebounded from Friday’s dip below the 200-day moving average and continued its ascent over the weekend, gaining more than 20% from its lows. However, BTCUSD has struggled to maintain momentum, slipping over 2% since Monday’s open. Other major altcoins are also experiencing notable corrections as the market looks for further signals—either before or after the upcoming White House summit—to sustain its rally.

News Background

President Donald Trump is set to host the first-ever cryptocurrency summit at the White House on March 7, bringing together top industry leaders to discuss regulatory policy, stablecoin oversight, and Bitcoin’s role in the US financial system.

According to White House AI and Cryptocurrency Advisor David Sachs, the event will feature prominent crypto founders, CEOs, investors, and members of the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets.

The summit is expected to provide further clarity on upcoming stablecoin legislation, as Sachs has previously emphasized stablecoins’ potential to “extend the dollar’s dominance internationally.” Additionally, discussions around establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the US are gaining traction.