Fri, Mar 07, 2025 @ 15:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS: Payroll Growth Turns Higher in February, While Unemployment Rate Ticks Up...

US: Payroll Growth Turns Higher in February, While Unemployment Rate Ticks Up to a Still Low 4.1%

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

The U.S. economy added 151k jobs in February, only a touch below the consensus forecast of 160k. Payroll figures for December 2024 were revised higher by 16k (to 323k), while January was revised lower by 18k (to 125k), resulting in a total net revision of -2k over the two prior months.

Private payrolls rose 140k – up from January’s 81k – with the largest gains seen in private health care & social assistance (+63k), financial services (+21k), construction (+19k) and transportation & warehousing (+18k). Leisure & hospitality (-16k) and retail trade (-6k) both lost jobs on the month. Meanwhile, the public sector added a more modest 11k jobs in February – down from the 38k averaged over the prior twelve-months – but the gain was entirely due to a further uptick in state & local hiring. Employment at the federal level was lower by 10k.

In the household survey, civilian employment (-588k) plunged by more than the labor force (-385k), pushing the unemployment rate up to a still low 4.1% (from 4.0% in January). The labor force participation rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 62.4% or the lowest reading since January 2023.

Average hourly earnings (AHE) rose 0.3% month-on-month (m/m), a deceleration from January’s downwardly revised gain of 0.4% m/m (previously 0.5% m/m). On a twelve-month basis, AHE held steady at 4.0%, while the three-month annualized pace dipped to 3.6% – signaling a further easing in wage pressures in the months ahead. Aggregate weekly hours rose 0.1% m/m, after having declined in each of the two prior months.

Key Implications

Payroll growth turned modestly higher in February, following a softer reading in January, which was likely hindered by inclement weather and the California wildfires. Over the last three months, hiring activity has remained solid – averaging 200k jobs per-month. However, job growth is likely to soften over the coming months, as federal layoffs related to DOGE continue to mount and ongoing trade policy uncertainty helps to weigh on near-term hiring intentions.

Financial markets have become increasingly concerned about slowing growth prospects in recent weeks, with fed futures now fully pricing for three 25bps rate cuts by year-end. However, the Fed is unlikely to be swayed by the recent market volatility, particularly amid a still healthy labor market and potential policy changes that could further add to still elevated inflationary pressures. More evidence of cooling inflation or a sudden U-turn in the labor market are likely a prerequisite for the next rate cut, something which Fed Chair Powell is likely to emphasize in his speech this afternoon at 12:30 PM ET.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.