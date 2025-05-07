Yen Rally Ends, Markets Eyes Fed Rate Decision and BoJ Minutes

The Japanese yen is in negative territory on Wednesday, after a three-day rally which saw it gain 2% against the US dollar. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 143.29, up 0.61% on the day.

The Bank of Japan releases the minutes of its March meeting on Thursday. At the meeting, the BoJ held the key policy rate at 0.5% in a unanimous vote. Members cautioned that there was uncertainty over tariffs, which the US was expected to announce in April.

Since then, the financial markets have see-sawed in response to President Trump’s erratic tariff policy. Japan’s export-reliant economy could be hit hard, but Tokyo is already negotiating with the US and hopes to carve out an agreement to cancel or at least mitigate the impact of the tariffs.

The Bank of Japan is walking a tightrope, as it wants to continue to normalize policy and raise rates, but is worried about the uncertainty over the tariffs and the real possibility of a global trade war. Bank policymakers are taking a wait-and-see stance, hoping that US trade policy will become more clear.

Fed likely to hold rates at today’s meeting

The Federal Reserve is virtually certain to maintain rates at today’s FOMC meeting. There’s little doubt about the decision but investors will be all ears as to the amount of pushback from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, after President Trump has repeatedly pushed him to lower rates.

The markets have priced in a 30% chance of a cut in June, compared to a 63% likelihood just one week ago, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool. We can expect the pricing of a June cut to continue to swing, as the tariff saga continues.

USD/JPY Technical

There is resistance at 143.67 and 144.92

143.01 and 141.76 are the next support levels

USDJPY 1-Day Chart, May 7, 2025