Tue, May 13, 2025 @ 13:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisOil Gains on Production Lull, Trade Optimism

Oil Gains on Production Lull, Trade Optimism

FxPro
By FxPro

Oil prices have been rising since the start of last week, up more than 12%. The growth comes on the back of positive news on China-US tariff negotiations. The decrease in geopolitical tensions in Russia-Ukraine and India-Pakistan relations in recent days has not had a significant impact on quotations. This may be due to a lack of confidence in progress in these areas or the concentration of market participants on positive news.

Weekly data from the US supports the optimistic approach. Over the past fortnight, the number of active oil drilling rigs has fallen to 474 from 483. This decline is due to oil producers reacting to the decline in oil prices to 4-year lows. This was also evidenced by a slight decline in production to 13.37 million bpd from 13.46 million bpd previously.

Meanwhile, commercial oil inventories have been falling by 2mbpd and 2.7mbpd in the last couple of weeks, which is the opposite of the seasonal trend of rising inventories. As a result, commercial inventory levels are now 4.6% lower than a year earlier.

Although daily timeframes show a bullish divergence (new price lows correspond to a higher RSI value), more emphasis is placed on the weekly charts. There is no similar divergence between them, and the price has yet to be tested for the April reversal area.

Only exceeding $67 per barrel of Brent and $64 for WTI will attempt to turn the rebound into growth. The final confirmation will be a strengthening of another $4 to $71 and $68, respectively. In this case, the price will recover above the former support level, which has become resistance. In addition, a recovery in this area would indicate a rise of more than 20% from the May lows, signalling the start of a bull market.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.