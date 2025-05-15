Thu, May 15, 2025 @ 15:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS: Retail Sales Take a Breather in April    

US: Retail Sales Take a Breather in April    

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Retail and food services sales were little changed in April, edging up by just 0.1% month-on-month (m/m). The pause in activity in April comes after an outsized gain in March, which was revised higher to 1.7% m/m (previously 1.5% m/m).

Motor vehicle sales and parts edged lower by 0.1% m/m, though that came from very elevated levels as households continued to purchase vehicles ahead of the tariffs. Sales at gasoline stations were also lower, declining for the third consecutive month (-0.5% m/m) due to lower prices at the pump. Meanwhile, building materials and equipment stores had another decent month of growth, with sales rising by 0.8% m/m.

Sales in the “control group”, which excludes the volatile components above (i.e., gasoline, autos and building supplies) declined by 0.2% m/m, well below expectations for a 0.3% gain.

Sales pulled back across most of the remaining categories, particularly in areas that saw large gains in March, including sporting goods & hobby stores (-2.5% m/m) and miscellaneous store retailers (-2.1% m/m). Furniture & home furnishings and electronics & appliance stores bucked the trend, with sales increasing by 0.3% m/m in each category. Online sales also edged modestly higher (+0.2%).

Sales at bars and restaurants remained strong, rising 1.2% m/m. This comes on the heels of an upwardly revised 3% m/m growth in March (previously reported as 1.9%).

Key Implications

Retail sales were little changed in April, but the easing in activity comes on the heels of a surge in March as consumers rushed to front-load purchases ahead of anticipated tariffs. There continued to be some evidence of this front-loading in April, with auto sales remaining at elevated levels, and consumers still purchasing large ticket items like furniture, electronics, and building materials. Households also showed a continued willingness to spend on discretionary items, as evidenced by another month of strong growth in bar and restaurant sales. While increased spending on goods—particularly cars – can be attributed to efforts to get ahead of potential tariff-related price hikes, robust spending on services like dining out suggests that consumer spending remains relatively resilient, despite downbeat sentiment.

The current divergence between forward-looking consumer sentiment and actual spending activity reflects both the front-loading of purchases and the still-resilient underlying economic fundamentals. The labor market continues to show strength, with job growth averaging 155,000 per month over the past three months, and wage growth remains positive. As for inflation, there have been no significant signs of price pressures stemming from tariffs so far. Corporate efforts to stockpile goods and limit the pass-through of costs to consumers appear to be containing price increases, at least in the short term. The temporary truce with China and the reduction in reciprocal tariffs should further ease pricing pressures in the near term. Looking through the recent volatility, we expect consumer spending to advance by around 1% in the second quarter as the boost from pre-emptive shopping fizzles out.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Best Forex Scalping Method

Why Do Central Banks Target Inflation?

Risk/Reward Ratio

Trade Bitcoin the Right Way

A Brief Introduction to Forex Basics

ECN Forex Trading Explained

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.