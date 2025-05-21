Bitcoin Close to the Top

Market Picture

Market capitalisation has risen 2% in the last 24 hours to $3.37 trillion, 8.5% below January’s all-time peaks. However, Bitcoin buyers are showing more confidence, trading above the $107k area (+2.9%). Ethereum and many other altcoins saw stronger intraday gains but still have a lot to recover after retreating significantly following the broader market pullback after Trump’s inauguration.

Bitcoin is forming its fourth consecutive daily growth candle. Bulls continue their attempts to secure a foothold above the $107K level. While the first cryptocurrency has briefly reached higher levels, it has yet to establish a sustained hold above them.

Last week, there was a stabilisation around $103k, which now looks like a foundation for further growth. The realistic near-term target for the bulls looks to be the area of $113K, which would be an extension to 161.8% of the growth impulse from early May and the subsequent mini correction at the beginning of last week.

Bitcoin’s upward move is gradually waking up altcoins, although they still have considerable room to rise to previous highs, making them increasingly attractive to retail traders. The trend of a weakening dollar can also be seen as a breeding ground for growth.

News Background

On-chain signals and market data for Bitcoin remain constructive. Buying sentiment continues to support further growth, indicating that it may not yet be time to cash in, according to CryptoQuant.

Strategy bought an additional 7,390 BTC ($764.9 million) last week at an average price of $103,498 per coin. The company now owns 576,230 BTC bought at an average price of $69,726. The total investment is valued at $40.18 billion.

Major players via options have bet on Ethereum’s significant growth, said CoinDesk analyst Omkar Godbole. The strategy will yield the biggest profits if ETH rises to $6,000 or higher by 26 December.

The Binance exchange has filed a motion to dismiss FTX’s $1.76 bn lawsuit. The company’s lawyers called the claims ‘legally untenable’ and asked for the case to be dismissed.

According to Fortune, Circle’s IPO may not take place as the USDC issuer is in talks with Coinbase and Ripple to sell the business for at least $5bn.