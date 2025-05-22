Bitcoin Races Towards New All-Time Highs – Crypto Update

BTC is less than $1,000 from its all-time highs! Bitcoin and other cryptos appreciated quite well since April 2025, from a rebound in risk assets. Fears from US tariffs were at their peak as President Trump started to put down the microphone and discuss with other foreign politicians. The US dollar as been lagging, giving a further boost to cryptos.

Total Crypto Market Cap since 2024

Crypto Total Market Cap, November 2024 to 21 May, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is coming really close to its all-time highs, right now at $109,200 and its all time-high is at $109,618. Up a staggering 46.5% since April 7th lows, BTC has enjoyed from a risk-on appetite in markets.

Gold for example has been correcting since, off its highs and stock indices around the world have also made all-time highs.

There has been a particularly strong inflow of fresh money into Crypto ETFs, in names like IBIT and FBTC.

ETH appreciated from this inflow also, up at its peak 95% compared to its trough on the 7th of April.

SOL, which went to a high of $295 retraced all the way back to 97$ and experienced a rise similar to Ethereum.

XRP, which did not experience such a drop, recovered 52% from its April lows, is showing signs of consolidation towards a breakout.

Observe technical levels for BTC further in the article.

Crypto ETF Inflows chart. Source: Farside.com

BTC Technical Analysis

BTC/USD Daily Chart, 21 May, 2025. Source: TradingView

BTC is real close to its all-time high! Track the Daily MA 10 which follows closely rebounds in prices.

Fibonacci projections indicate potential resistance levels on a breakout at:

$111,000-$113,000

$117,000 – $119,000

$122,000 – $125,000

Support Zones are:

$100,000 – $105,000

$93,000 – $96,500

$83,000 – $87,000

$74,400 – $77,000

Overview on the Crypto Market Today is Green!

Crypto Overview, May 21, 2025. Source: Finviz

Safe Trades!