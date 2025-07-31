Thu, Jul 31, 2025 @ 15:52 GMT
US: Consumer Spending Improves Humbly in June, Core PCE Inflation Ticks Up Modestly

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Consumer spending and income growth both improved in June. Personal income rose 0.3% month-over-month (m/m), a hair above the market consensus forecast for a gain of 0.2% m/m. Growth in wages and salaries eased to 0.1% m/m from 0.3% previously, but transfer payments rebounded from a weak showing in May.

Consumer spending grew at 0.3% m/m too, in nominal terms. With income and spending growing at a similar pace, the personal savings rate remained unchanged at 4.5%.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, spending rose 0.1% m/m, coming on the heels of a 0.2% drop in the month prior. Goods spending grew at 0.1% m/m, as a continued decline in durable goods (owing in part to a pullback in vehicle sales) was offset by a decent gain in non-durable goods that month. Services grew at a similar clip to goods, expanding at 0.1% for the third month in a row.

Inflationary pressures recorded a small uptick on a month-to-month basis, with core PCE – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – rising by 0.3% m/m from the 0.2% pace in the two months prior. In annual terms, core PCE inflation held steady at a pace of 2.8%.

Key Implications

Yesterday’s GDP report showed an improvement in consumer spending in Q2, but the June data shows that the quarter ended on a soft note. Goods spending managed to hold its own despite a continued decline in durable goods, thanks to the offset provided by a decent gain in non-durables. But, in a sign that that we’re in for a slower period, spending in the much larger and generally more stable category – services – continued to grow at a similarly modest pace of 0.1% for the third month in a row.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – core PCE – held flat at a slightly higher than expected 2.8% year-on-year in June, while an uptick was visible in the month-over-month and 3-month annualized terms. With inflationary pressures likely to heat-up further in the coming months alongside some easing in the labor market, we anticipate that consumer spending will see some additional easing in the third quarter.

