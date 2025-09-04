Thu, Sep 04, 2025 @ 17:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS ISM Services PMIs Beat Expectations – Market Overview

US ISM Services PMIs Beat Expectations – Market Overview

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

US ISM Services PMIs just got released at 52 vs 51 expectations, a positive surprise.

Prices paid are still way too high for a comfortably dovish FED, but it seems like this component isn’t accelerating anymore.

For the rest, nothing shocking: The employment component is still in contraction but not disastrous and new orders are increasing again, a positive after the tariff-led decrease.

Next step will be tomorrow’s NFP release which will shape up, with the September FOMC Meeting (September 18), the tone for the rest of the year.

Don’t forget to stay in touch with the views from NY FED’s Williams coming up at 12:05 (holds high influence on the FED and votes at every meeting) and later today Goolsbee’s meetings (voter in 2025).

For now the US picture looks like a cooling one (far from catastrophic!).

Except for a major downward surprise tomorrow, there shouldn’t be any reason to panic.

Reactions are small: A global market view

Market Overview, September 4, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Market reactions are very muted as Participants stay put for tomorrow’s session – Anxiety is still high.

Only notable move would be Cryptocurrencies still seeing some profit-taking flows.

Safe Trades!

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.