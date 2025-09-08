Japan’s GDP Sparkles, Yen Pushes Higher

The Japanese yen is in positive territory on Monday. In the European sesssion, USD/JPY is trading at 147.87, down 0.35% on the day.

Japan’s economy expands 2.2% in Q2

The week has started on a positive note in Japan, as GDP for the second quarter was revised sharply higher to 2.2% y/y, up from the initial reading of 1.0% and above the Q1 gain of 0.3%.

This was the fastest pace of growth since Q3 2024, as private consumption was higher, in part due to government subsidies for rice and energy. Exports were higher as firms rushed to ship to the US before the blanket 15% tariffs kicked in. On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.5%, up from the initial reading of 0.3%.

The increase in exports could be short-lived, as the US tariffs are making Japanese exports more expensive. Tariffs concerns could delay the Bank of Japan from raising interest rates, and third-quarter GDP will help gauge the effect of the tariffs on Japan’s economy.

The political uncertainty in Japan is another factor which supports the BoJ staying on the sidelines. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has resigned after a disastrous election in which Ishiba’s coalition lost its majority in the lower house of parliament. It remains unclear who will replace Ishiba, with leadership vote expected in October.

US nonfarm payrolls fall to 22 thousand

US nonfarm payrolls disappointed with a marginal gain of 22 thousand, well below the upwardly revised gain of 79 thousand in July and the market estimate of 75 thousand. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.3% from 4.2%, the highest level since December 2021.

The money markets responded to the weak nonfarm payrolls report by fully pricing in a rate cut at next week’s meeting, with a 90% probability of a quarter-point cut and a 10% chance of a half-point cut, according to CME’s FedWatch. Prior to the jobs release, there was a 0% chance of a half-point cut.

USD/JPY Technical

USD/JPY is testing support at 147.60. Next, there is support at 146.62

There is resistance at 148.37 and 149.35

USDJPY 1-Day Chart, September 8, 2025