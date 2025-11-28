Euro Area and Scandies in Spotlight as Investors Assess Outlook

In focus today

In the euro area, the inflation flash estimates are released for Germany, France, Italy, and Spain which together will reveal almost entirely how inflation in the euro area fared ahead of the aggregate data next week. We expect headline inflation remained at 2.1% y/y in November and core inflation remained at 2.4% y/y as in October.

In Sweden, the Q3 GDP statistics are announced. Preliminary estimates indicate growth of 1.1% q/q (2.4% y/y) and although the GDP indicator is highly unreliable and prone to revisions, broader activity data supports the notion of a tentative recovery. Private consumption increased in September and appeared to be the main driver of Q3 growth, which we expect to print at 0.9% and 1.7% y/y.

In Norway, we expect the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to be unchanged at 2.2% in November, but the number of unemployed to increase, signalling a gradually weaker labour market. We also keep an eye on new vacancies, as they can act as an indicator of labour demand. We expect retail sales grew 0.5% m/m in October after a couple of weak months. High real wage growth, lower mortgage rates and still low unemployment should support private consumption going forward, and we see some upside risk to our estimate.

Economic and market news

What happened overnight

In Japan, Tokyo November CPI released at 2.8% y/y (cons: 2.7%) and CPI excl. fresh food and fuel remained at 2.8%. October retail sales surpassed expectations at 1.7% y/y (cons: 0.8%) and marked the strongest uptick in four months. The largest increase in sales was seen in machinery and equipment (8%), pharmaceuticals and cosmetics (5.1%) and automobiles (4.8%). Additionally, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.6% in October and it appears the economy is weathering the impact of higher US tariffs. Markets are now pricing in slightly more than a 50% chance of an interest rate hike from the Bank of Japan at the December meeting.

What happened yesterday

In the euro area, the ECB minutes from the October meeting did not reveal much new information and the wording was very balanced. The ECB GC members are clearly in no rush to change policy rates and continue to see “a high option value in waiting for additional data.” Most members saw inflation risks as two-sided and balanced.

On the data side, credit growth for October released above expectations with adjusted loans to non-financial corporations increasing by 2.9% y/y. Loan growth to households increased to 2.8% y/y from 2.6% in September. The readings were above expectations of a slowing momentum which we expected would result in a smaller reading.

In Denmark, retail sales for October surprised to the upside, with a reading of 0.9% m/m and 4.9% y/y in October, marking the highest monthly gain since February 2024. The main driver can be found in other consumer goods, which increased by 8.6%, up from 7.6% in September, and food and other groceries which were up 0.9% vs -2.0% in September.

In Sweden, the NIER survey showed overall sentiment improving to 101.7 in November from 100.9 in October. Consumer confidence disappointed and declined following six months of positive gains. The decline appears to be driven by a slightly more negative view of the domestic economy.

The Swedish National Debt Office (NDO) presented an updated forecast and borrowing plan. The borrowing requirement for 2026 was revised up by SEK 89bn, bringing the total deficit- or net borrowing requirement to SEK 173bn. The NDO stated that the increase “is mainly due to expansionary fiscal policy”.

Equities: Thursday was a quiet day in markets, as US was closed for Thanksgiving. European equities edged slightly higher, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.1% and the MSCI Nordics up 0.4%. As Nordics have lagged in the recent rebound, it would make sense if Nordics outperformed on the coming trading days. Beneath the surface, the tone was risk-on, with global cyclicals and small caps outperforming. It is unclear if this continues today, as futures markets are closed this morning due to technical issues. However, Asian markets are little changed, which gives a hint of another slow trading day today. US markets will reopen today, but only for a half-day session.

FI and FX: Small to no moves in the rates and equity space as US is closed for Thanksgiving. US10y flat at 4%, equity futures in green. Scandi FX traded modestly higher yesterday. EUR/SEK is just below 11.00 ahead of month-end, which we estimate could generate a small need to sell SEK for rebalancing purposes. Focus on today’s Swedish GDP data, a well. EUR/NOK trades around 11.88 going into the Norwegian data releases this morning.