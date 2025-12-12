Fri, Dec 12, 2025 @ 16:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Focus - At Cut, a Hike and a Hold

Weekly Focus – At Cut, a Hike and a Hold

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

Solid macro data and hawkish comments from ECB’s Schnabel have moved investors’ perception of the ECB’s next move from cut to hike. This has triggered a further move higher in European bond yields this week. French bonds did experience some tailwinds, though, as the parliament narrowly approved next year’s social security budget. Challenges remain ahead with the main budget up for debate next week. It has faced tougher opposition.

A not-so hawkish message from Fed chair Powell also dampened the upward trend in bond yields a bit. USD lost some ground in a week where equity markets edged higher, following the Fed communication. The Fed cut rates as widely expected and Powell made it clear that they are in no hurry to ease further. He also (against ours and markets’ expectations) refrained from clearly pushing back against the market pricing, which currently sees slightly more than 50bp of additional cuts for the coming year. The JOLTS report indicated robust labour demand. Details were less rosy, though, as voluntary quits and hires declined, while involuntary layoffs increased.

In Germany, industrial production was significantly stronger than expected in October and Sentix data indicates that investors and analysts have become slightly less pessimistic on the euro area economic recovery in December. We expect PMIs will confirm the picture of decent activity next week.

More central banks will be busy taking a stance on their monetary policy. We expect to see a cut, a hike and a hold decision. The ECB will take the latter decision and reiterate that they are in a good place and signal that they will be on hold for a while. We see rates steady for the coming two years. We expect The Bank of England will deliver the cut as we have seen softer inflation, steeper job losses and GDP decline recently. The policy committee is divided, though, and we get fresh CPI data and a labour market report ahead of the meeting.

We count on the Bank of Japan to deliver the hike. In Japan, wages continue to struggle compensating for inflation with real earnings down 0.7% y/y. Besides that, the economy looks solid, though, and tightening is due to avoid further yen slide, which would be unconstructive for the aim of reeling in cost-push inflation. Ahead of the meetings, we will know more of the current shape of the respective economies with the Tankan business survey published in Japan and PMI data released for all three economies.

The data highlight of the week will be the delayed October/November jobs report from the US, where we believe the slowdown in labour supply growth will reflect in a modest 20K/50K job growth. US November CPI data will also be very interesting after the October data was cancelled. We expect core inflation steady at 3.0% yoy.

China releases their big monthly batch of data. We expect it to show more of the same, i.e. still weak consumer spending and housing market but decent increase in industrial production supported by robust exports.

Full report in PDF. 

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.