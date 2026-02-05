Thu, Feb 05, 2026 17:42 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisECB Review: Accentuate the Positive

    ECB Review: Accentuate the Positive

    Danske Bank
    By Danske Bank
    • ECB decided to leave its key policy rates unchanged with the deposit facility rate at 2.00% as widely expected by markets and consensus.
    • Lagarde accentuated the positive factors of the economy such as low unemployment while downplaying the role of the inflation undershooting and strengthened euro.
    • We maintain our call that the ECB will leave the deposit rate unchanged at 2.00% throughout both 2026 and 2027.

    The ECB left the deposit rate unchanged at 2.00% as expected by both markets and analysts. The press release was short with the guidance paragraph similar to December. Interestingly, it was the positive aspects of the economy like low unemployment, solid private balance sheets and increased public spending that was accentuated despite inflation declining to 1.7% in January.

    During the press conference Lagarde further emphasised the positive aspects, with limited reference to negative factors like tariffs. On inflation she focused on energy base effects and one-offs as the reason for lower inflation in January while stressing stable underlying indicators and most medium-term inflation expectations at 2%. She noted that the ECB has projected inflation below 2% in 2026 for a long time and that the 1.7% observed in January was consistent with the September staff projections despite coming in lower than the December projections. Hence, there still seems to be a clear bias towards holding the deposit rate steady despite inflation being below the 2% target.

    Regarding the exchange rate, Lagarde stated that the ECB does not target specific rates but acknowledges its significance for inflation. The governing council discussed the exchange rate moves particularly against the USD and observed that the appreciation has occurred since March, and that no recent developments have raised concerns. The impact of the higher EUR/USD is already factored into the baseline projections. Hence, Lagarde clearly downplayed the euro strengthening and gave a very neutral answer as we had expected.

    Lagarde also mentioned that the ECB is taking steps on reframing repo lines with the hopes of an announcement within the next few days. More specifically, she mentioned that the ECB is in the progress on reframing repo lines. Specifically opening up access and making them more attractive to other national central banks outside the euro area and Europe.

    We maintain our call that the ECB will leave the deposit rate unchanged at 2.00% throughout both 2026 and 2027. Higher than expected growth and lower unemployment reduces the need for cuts in 2026 despite inflation falling below target. With inflation also projected below target in 2027 we do not expect ECB to hike rates. On the strategy side, we maintain our long-held payer bias in the short end of the EUR swap curve given the positive growth outlook, tight labour markets and the outlook of an increase in public spending in e.g. Germany.

    Danske Bank
    Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
    This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.