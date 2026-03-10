Oil Gaps Lower to $83 After a Wild Session! Trump – “The War Could be Over Soon”

As I was completing an upcoming piece on the US Dollar, things just changed swiftly (coming up soon)

Trump just said during an interview that the War was “pretty much complete”, implying a significant advance on his initial 4-5 week estimate.

It seems a bit early for the warning however, so this report and move will have to be treated with caution.

Check out this insane Oil chart!

WTI (US) Oil 30M Chart – March 9, 2026. Source: TradingView

Some feathers must have been lost today with the 30% up and down swings in Oil prices.

Traders, make sure to keep your risk tight and size accordingly with the extent of the events.

For those tracking live geopolitics, following what the IDF announces could provide somewhat less erratic news flows in order to trade the commodity.

Keep a close eye on the $85 level.

