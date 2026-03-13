Fri, Mar 13, 2026 18:24 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanada's Unemployment Rate Rises as Labour Market Hits a Soft Oatch

    Canada’s Unemployment Rate Rises as Labour Market Hits a Soft Oatch

    TD Bank Financial Group
    By TD Bank Financial Group

    Canada’s economy lost 84k jobs in February (-0.4% month/month), far below consensus expectations for a 10k increase. Total employment is now essentially unchanged from September (+0.1%) having reversed most of last fall’s gains. The details painted a similarly downbeat picture with the number of full-time workers down 108k, and the number of private sector workers down 73k for the month.

    The unemployment rate rose to 6.7% from 6.5% in January. The rise in the unemployment rate came despite another 27k people leaving the labour force. The decline took the labour force participation rate down another 0.1 percentage points (p.p.) to 64.9%. StatCan noted that the unemployment rate for both youth (+1.3 p.p.) and core working aged men (+0.3 p.p) rose in the month.

    Job losses were spread across both goods (-28k) and services producing industries (-56k), with wholesale and retail trade (-18k), “other services” (-14k), construction (-12k) and manufacturing (-9.2k) bearing the brunt of the declines.

    Wage growth was up in February, with average hourly wages up 3.9% versus a year ago (3.3% in January).

    Key Implications

    This was a decidedly weak report. Not only did employment decline, but the labour force contracted for a second consecutive month. Even looking through some of the noise in the top-line jobs figures, the unemployment rate rose again, reversing most of last month’s improvements. Undoubtedly, the report was weaker than expected, but looking through the noise shows an economy that has struggled to gain traction. Something that was to be expected given the structural changes Canada is facing.

    Looking forward, we are expecting the labour market to tread water in 2026, as a rapid slowdown in population growth drags on labour supply, and soft economic momentum limits hiring. The wildcard to all of this is how big the inflation shock from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East will be. The duration of the supply disruption remains highly uncertain, but its length will impact inflation and, thereafter, consumer spending and the economy at large.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    TD Bank Financial Group
    TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
    The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.