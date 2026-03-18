USD/JPY Conundrum: Intervention Risk Looms as Central Banks Meet (Fed-BoJ Double-Header)

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 158.90, facing a high risk of FX intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance as it nears the 160.00 level.

The week is dominated by a “central bank double-header,” with the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and the Bank of Japan meeting on Thursday.

Check out the possible scenario matrix i have put together. What would a BoJ and Fed hawkish tilt mean?

USD/JPY is caught in a real conundrum at present and continues to edge lower ahead of a crucial pair of central bank meetings. The pair trades at 158.90 right now as the 160.00 handle still remains elusive.

The question that is also keeping markets on edge with USD/JPY is the potential for FX intervention as both the FED and BoJ would like to see USD/JPY lower. For different reasons of course but this appears to be the case.

Looking at the longer term bullish trend which still remains intact, it has been largely supported by the gap between US and Japanese bond yields. This remains a key factor that will play a role moving forward.

While the USD is currently overbought, buyers remain in control as long as the Fed stays hawkish and the BoJ remains relatively loose.

With these more longer term factors playing out, focus will shift back to the now. The rest of this week will be key and could be the deciding factor in whether FX intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance will support the Yen.

What to watch for the rest of the week

The week ahead is dominated by a “central bank double-header” that will likely determine the next major trend for USD/JPY.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the MarketPulse Economic Calendar.

The Federal Reserve (Wednesday, March 18)

The Decision: The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady at 3.75%.

The Impact: The real movement will come from the “Dot Plot” (projections for future rate cuts). If the Fed signals fewer cuts for 2026 due to sticky inflation (currently around 3.1%), the US Dollar could surge, potentially testing the 160.00 level against the Yen

The Bank of Japan (Thursday, March 19)

The Decision: The BoJ is forecast to keep its policy rate at 0.75%.

The Impact: Markets will look for the BoJ’s assessment of rising energy costs. If the BoJ sounds concerned that high oil prices are hurting the economy, they may delay further rate hikes, which would weaken the Yen. However, any hint of a “hawkish” shift to combat inflation could trigger a sharp pullback in USD/JPY.

Below I have compiled my own matrix for potential scenarios depending on how the Central Bank meetings turns out. Obviously this is not a given and it is just my personal opinion, as high volatility is likely a given especially if we trade near the 160.00 level ahead of either meeting.

Created by Zain Vawda

USD/JPY Daily Chart, March 18, 2026

Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)