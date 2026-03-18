FOMC Meeting Preview: A ‘Hawkish Hold’ as Geopolitical Risk & Stagflation Fears Rise, Implications for DXY & Dow Jones

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a “hawkish hold.”

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) is anticipated to show higher inflation forecasts and a risk that the one expected 2026 rate cut could be pushed into 2027.

Market implications include an extended rally for the US Dollar Index (DXY) and a “risk triangle” for the Dow Jones Industrial Average due to elevated yields, margin squeeze from oil prices, and geopolitical uncertainty.

As the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) prepares to convene on March 18, 2026, the economic landscape has shifted from “normalization” to a complex “wait-and-see” puzzle.

Chair Jerome Powell now faces a dual-mandate nightmare: a cooling labor market clashing with a renewed energy-driven inflation shock after the conflict in the Middle East.

The Decision: Inflation vs labor market

Market consensus is overwhelmingly aligned: the Federal Reserve is expected to keep the federal funds rate unchanged at its current level. While the Fed entered 2026 with a dovish tilt, the escalating conflict in the Middle East has sent oil prices surging, complicating the path toward the 2% inflation target.

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Recent data has been contradictory. A “train wreck” of a February jobs report, which saw payrolls fall by roughly 92,000 and unemployment climb to 4.4%, suggests the economy needs support.

However, with PCE inflation stuck near 3% and energy costs rising, the Fed cannot risk a premature cut that might unanchor inflation expectations.

The persistence of inflation is being driven by more than just energy. Food prices are expected to jump due to a surge in fertilizer costs related to the Middle East conflict, and manufactured goods are seeing “downstream” price increases.

Furthermore, inflation expectations, which had previously been well-anchored, have shown signs of an “uptick,” providing the committee with a primary justification for pushing out rate cut expectations until 2027.

The Dot Plot: Shifting projections

The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will be the focal point for investors. While the December “dots” hinted at one rate cut in 2026, there is a distinct risk that this could be pushed into 2027.

Analysts suggest a “stagflationary” shift in the SEP:

GDP: Likely revised marginally lower for 2026 following a weak Q4 2025.

Inflation: Projections for 2026 and 2027 are expected to edge higher to reflect higher energy costs and stickier core components.

Rate Path: The median dot may remain unchanged for now, but the “balance of risks” is tilting hawkish. The Fed may signal that while two cuts (potentially June and September) remain on the table, they are increasingly data-dependent.

The impact of Powell’s potential departure

The question around the Fed Chair position remains an intriguing one. Current Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated through his attorneys that he feels bound to remain on the Board of Governors for the duration of the investigation to defend the Fed’s independence.

Traditionally, Fed chairs resign from the board once their term as chair expires, but Powell’s decision to stay could prevent President Trump from “packing” the board with more dovish governors. This leadership vacuum creates a “lame duck” period where the market is uncertain about who will be setting interest rates by the summer of 2026.

The political pressure on the Fed is also mounting. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Chair Powell and called for an emergency meeting to slash rates.

This external pressure, combined with the legal challenges facing the chair, threatens to undermine the market’s perception of the Federal Reserve as an independent, data-driven institution.

For professional investors, this means that every policy decision must now be weighed against the potential for political interference or leadership turnover.

Market Implications – US dollar index

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has found renewed support in recent weeks, and a “hawkish hold” from the Fed could extend this rally. The “safe-haven” appeal of the Dollar is being bolstered by Middle East tensions, while tighter financial conditions are acting as a shield for American consumers against rising oil prices.

Furthermore, a policy divergence is emerging. While markets are flirting with the idea of rate hikes from the ECB and BoE to combat energy-driven inflation, the Fed’s ability to remain “higher for longer” compared to its peers should maintain the Dollar’s yield advantage.

If Powell emphasizes the need to keep rates restrictive until the energy supply uncertainty persists, the DXY could break toward the 106.00 level.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Chart, March 17, 2026

Source: TradingView.Com (click image to enlarge).

Implications for the Dow Jones

For the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the March meeting presents a “risk triangle” involving yields, oil prices, and geopolitical headlines.

Growth Concerns: Lower GDP revisions and a softening labor market are headwinds for industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

Margin Squeeze: Rising energy costs increase input prices for major Dow components, potentially squeezing corporate earnings.

Interest Rates: If the SEP removes the prospect of near-term easing, the “higher-for-longer” narrative could trigger a pullback in equities as discount rates remain elevated.

Historically, the Dow dislikes uncertainty. A clear signal that the Fed is “holding steady” rather than reacting aggressively to the oil spike might provide a relief rally, but any hint of a potential rate hike—a tail risk mentioned by some hawkish governors would likely trigger a sharp sell-off.

The “Governance Discount”: Market participants are becoming worried about political friction in Washington. Specifically, public disagreements between the White House and the Federal Reserve make people feel the central bank might lose its independence. This makes the dollar seem like a riskier place to keep money.

Dow Jones Daily Chart, March 17, 2025

Source: TradingView.Com (click image to enlarge).

Outlook: Powell’s Toughest Balancing Act

Chair Powell’s press conference will likely emphasize that the Fed is “not under pressure to make quick changes.” By acknowledging the two-sided risks of the energy shock, inflationary on one hand, growth-dampening on the other, the Fed will seek to maintain a neutral stance.

For market participants, the takeaway is clear: the era of predictable, synchronized rate cuts has ended. The March 18 meeting will likely confirm that while the Fed’s bias remains toward eventual easing, the “geopolitical tax” of the Iran conflict has significantly raised the bar for the next move.