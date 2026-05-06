AUD/USD: Hits Four-Year High on Fresh Risk Appetite

Australian dollar rose 1.2% against its US counterpart on Wednesday and hit the highest since June 2022.

The rally was sparked by the media report signaling that US-Iran war might be near the end that revived demand for riskier assets.

Today’s advance broke about two-week consolidation range (0.7222/27) as well as above upper 20-d Bollinger band (0.7247), on track to generate fresh bullish signal on close above these levels.

Bullish daily studies (the latest contribution was formation of 30/55DMA bull-cross) contribute to improved fundamentals and expected to further lift the price.

Fresh acceleration hit initial target at 0.7271 (Fibo 123.6% projection of the rally from 0.6833), with sustained break here to expose 0.7322 (Fibo 138.2% projection).

Broken range tops reverted to support which should ideally contain and guard ascending 10DMA (0.7176).

Res: 0.7300; 0.7322; 0.7365; 0.7406.

Sup: 0.7221; 0.7176; 0.7154; 0.7105.