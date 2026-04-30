Crypto Market Falling, But Doge on the Rise

Market Overview

The crypto market cap has fallen by 1.09% over the past 24 hours to $2.53 trillion. This marks the third consecutive day of a gradual market decline, which appears to be a technical shake-out rather than a trend reversal. Dogecoin (+3.3%) is once again leading the gains, along with Tron (+0.6%) and Aptos (+0.1%). Among the underperformers are Aave (−5.7%), Trumpcoin (−5.3%) and The Graph (−5.3%).

Bitcoin is leading the decline in cryptocurrencies, having switched to a sell-on-rally mode over the last three days. This is clearly visible in the intraday pattern of recent days, where a gradual rise has given way to a decline at roughly the same pace. If we view the latest move as a technical correction, its potential target appears to be the area around $74K, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement line lies. The March peak levels also lie here, reinforcing the significance of this level.

Dogecoin stands out modestly from the crowd of altcoins, leading the growth of top coins for the third day in a row and marking the fifth week of an uptrend. The $0.087 area has become a pivot point, where the coin also saw steady demand in 2024 and where there were strong buy orders on the slippage in October 2025. At the same time, current prices near $0.105 are more than 20% above that level, indicating the start of a bull market, according to traditional financial metrics. It is still too early to speculate on expectations of multiple-fold growth, as was the case two years ago, since this would require a radical shift of all cryptocurrencies into a bull market. But who knows, perhaps we are seeing the first signs of recovery after the crypto winter?

News Background

The crypto market entered a neutral phase in the second quarter: there is no clear trend, and economic and political factors are having a key influence on market dynamics, according to Coinbase. Events in the Middle East and fluctuations in oil prices remain among the main drivers.

Net inflows of Bitcoin to trading platforms have risen to 30-day highs, notes analyst Woominkyu. In his view, whales are transferring assets to exchanges for subsequent sale.

Spot trading volumes for Bitcoin on leading exchanges have fallen to their lowest levels since September–October 2023, notes analyst Darkfost. Alphractal also highlights the cooling of investor interest. The number of Google searches for cryptocurrencies has reached a three-year low.

73% of respondents believe Bitcoin’s current price is undervalued, according to a survey of 100 institutional and private investors conducted by Coinbase and Glassnode. They remain cautiously optimistic and expect most digital assets to recover within the quarter.

The Governor of the Czech National Bank has proposed adding Bitcoin to the central bank’s reserves to help control inflation. Despite its volatility, BTC could generate long-term returns, so it makes sense to allocate 1% of the state reserves to it.