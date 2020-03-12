Ethereum has turned technically bearish over the medium-term after falling below its key 200-day moving average, around the $180.00 support level. The ETHUSD pair is vulnerable to further declines towards the $155.00 level while trading below the $180.00 level. Overall, the trend for the broader cryptocurrency market is now bearish, with a number of top altcoins crashing through major support levels.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $180.00 level, key resistance is found at the $190.00 and the $205.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $180.00, sellers may test the $170.00 and $155.00 support levels.