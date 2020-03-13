Consolidation follows 2.5% fall in past three days, contained by Fibo support at 1.1052 (61.8% of 1.0778/1.1494 ascend. Recovery attempts struggle to clear initial barrier at 1.1200, with limited upside action expected as long as pivotal barriers at 1.1221/32 (broken Fibo 38.2%/10DMA) cap. Solid supports lay at 1.1100/1.1052 zone (200/100/55DMA’s/Fibo 61.8%), with firm break here to spark fresh weakness below psychological 1.10 support. Daily studies are mixed and lack clearer signal for now, with corona virus headlines expected to remain as key market driver.
Res: 1.1221, 1.1232, 1.1273, 1.1333
Sup: 1.1152, 1.1136, 1.1100, 1.1052
