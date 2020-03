Gold prices are rising over 4% as price action broke past various resistance levels.

The gains come after the major resistance level at 1534 was breached quite easily.

At the time of writing, gold prices are trading above the 1600 level.

Amid the current volatility, we expect prices will rise toward the 1700 handle. Alternately, a close below 1586 could see the downside bias opening.