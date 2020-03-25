The New Zealand Dollar has declined significantly against the US Dollar since March 10. The currency pair has declined by 614 pips or 7.07% in value during the past three weeks.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance cluster formed by the 100– and 200— hour SMAs and the upper boundary of a descending channel at 0.8447.

If the resistance cluster holds, the NZD/CAD pair could continue to decline in the descending channel pattern within this week’s trading sessions.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate will most likely make a slight upside movement within the following trading sessions.