The EUR/JPY is trying to break higher above the trend line. If the price succeeds in staying above, then the next target could be W H5.

120.55-70 zone should provide buyers with fresh momentum. If the market gets addiotional impulse we should see a continuation towards 120.85. Above 120.85 we should see a push towards 121.30 and 121.56. Ideally, the price should not drop below 120.00 for this scenario to succeed. The recovery in EUR/JPY also puts the price in the risk on mode and the equities might go up too.