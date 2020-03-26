The euro currency is continuing to gain traction above the 1.0900 level against the US dollar, as the greenback continues to come under heavy selling pressure. Gains towards the 1.1060 level is possible if bulls can hold price above the 1.0930 support area. It is also noteworthy that the 1.0980 and 1.1020 levels offer strong short-term technical resistance for the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0930 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1020 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.0930 level, key support is found at the 1.0860 and 1.0750 levels.