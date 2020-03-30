The Euro edges lower in early Monday’s trading as bulls enter consolidation after record 4% weekly advance last week.

Traders took some profits and overbought stochastic also points to consolidative / corrective action before bulls resume.

Strong bullish signal was generated on Friday’s close above pivotal barriers at 1.1066/80 (50% retracement of 1.1494/1.0635 / 200DMA).

Dips should find ground above daily clod top / psychological support (1.1008/00) to keep bulls in play for fresh push higher and attack at key Fibo barrier at 1.1166 (61.8% of 1.1494/1.0635).

Caution on extension below cloud top that would put bulls on hold, but return and close below double-Fibo supports at 1.0963/51 (broken 38.2% of 1.1494/1.0635 / 38.2% of 1.0635/1.1147) is needed signal an end of bull-phase from 1.0635.

Res: 1.1100, 1.1147, 1.1166, 1.1200

Sup: 1.1060, 1.1026, 1.1008, 1.0963