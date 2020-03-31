The euro remains under pressure against the US dollar, with the pair starting to weaken below the psychological 1.1000 level. The EURUSD pair is at serious risk of falling towards the 1.0900 level if the 1.0980 support level is breached with conviction. Bulls need to close the daily candle above the 1.1070 level to encourage technical buying towards the EURUSD pair.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1070 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1130 and 1.1170 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1070 level, key support is found at the 1.0980 and 1.0900 levels.