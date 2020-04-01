The euro currency continues to weaken against the US dollar after the greenback strengthened broadly into the monthly price close yesterday. The EURUSD pair could test the 1.0900 support level before medium-term buying interest starts to return. Overall, a drop below the 1.0900 level could result in further losses in the EURUSD pair towards the 1.0840 support zone.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1070 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1130 and 1.1170 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1070 level, key support is found at the 1.0900 and 1.0840 levels.